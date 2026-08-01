Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Bodies Of Five Migrant Workers Sent To Uttar Pradesh After Financial Aid |

Bhiwandi: The bodies of five migrant workers who lost their lives in the Kohinoor Apartment collapse in Bhiwandi were transported to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh late on Friday after financial assistance was arranged for their grieving families, who were reportedly unable to bear the cost of transporting the bodies home.

On the instructions of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi, three ambulances were arranged to transport the deceased workers to Gonda, Balrampur and Prayagraj, bringing some relief to families already devastated by the tragedy.

Five Workers Killed While Carrying Out Repair Work

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar Paswan and Rakesh Kumar Paswan, both residents of Gonda; Mukesh Kumar Paswan and Kris Kumar Prajapati, residents of Balrampur; and Radheshyam, a resident of Prayagraj.

According to preliminary information, all five were engaged in repair work on the structural columns of the Kohinoor Apartment when a portion of the building suddenly collapsed, trapping them beneath the debris. Despite rescue efforts, all five succumbed to their injuries.

Families Unable To Afford Transportation Of Bodies

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra General Secretary Riyaz Azmi said the families of the deceased were facing severe financial hardship and were unable to arrange transportation of the bodies to their hometowns.

After being informed about their condition, Abu Asim Azmi directed party workers to extend immediate assistance.

Three Ambulances Arranged At A Cost Of ₹1.65 Lakh

Following the MLA's instructions, three ambulances were arranged at an estimated cost of ₹1.65 lakh.

One ambulance transported the bodies of Ashok Kumar Paswan and Rakesh Kumar Paswan to Gonda. A second ambulance carried Mukesh Kumar Paswan and Kris Kumar Prajapati to Balrampur, while the third ambulance transported Radhe shyam's body to Prayagraj.

The bodies were dispatched late on Friday night for their final rites in their respective native villages.

Emotional Farewell As Families And Co-Workers Bid Goodbye

Emotional scenes unfolded as the ambulances departed from Bhiwandi. Family members and fellow workers broke down while bidding farewell to the deceased.

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Relatives said the workers had travelled hundreds of kilometres from their villages in search of livelihood opportunities but never imagined they would return home in coffins. They added that their financial condition had left them unable even to arrange the transportation of the bodies, making the assistance a significant relief during an unimaginably difficult time.

A Tragedy That Highlights The Plight Of Migrant Workers

Beyond the loss of five lives, the Kohinoor Apartment collapse has once again drawn attention to the hardships faced by migrant workers across the country.

Thousands leave their villages every year in search of employment in cities, often taking up hazardous jobs to support their families. The tragedy has underscored the vulnerability of such workers, whose families frequently struggle not only with the emotional loss of a loved one but also with the financial burden that follows a fatal workplace accident.

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