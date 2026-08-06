Bhiwandi Building Collapse Aftermath: BNCMC Orders Fresh Audit Of Dangerous Buildings, Fast-Track Road Repairs |

Bhiwandi: In the aftermath of the Kohinoor building collapse at Gangaram Wadi and growing concern over Bhiwandi's deteriorating road infrastructure, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner and Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal on Wednesday evening chaired an emergency review meeting and issued a series of strict directives aimed at strengthening public safety and improving civic infrastructure.

Top Civic Officials Attend Safety Review at BNCMC Headquarters

The high-level meeting, held at the BNCMC headquarters on Wednesday evening, was attended by Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioners Sapna Vasava and Balakrishna Kshirsagar, City Engineer Jameel Patel, Assistant Director of Town Planning Ajay Sable, along with heads of various civic departments and engineering officials.

Reviewing the city's stock of dangerous and dilapidated buildings, Commissioner Panchal expressed serious concern over the classification of the Kohinoor building at Gangaram Wadi, which had been placed in the C-2A category before it collapsed. Describing the issue as a matter of grave concern, he made it clear that negligence in categorising unsafe structures would not be tolerated.

Fresh Structural Audits Ordered for C-1, C-2A and C-2B Buildings

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner (Unauthorised Constructions) and the Assistant Director of Town Planning to jointly conduct a fresh inspection of every building classified under the C-1, C-2A and C-2B categories across the city. He instructed officials to carry out fresh structural audits of all such buildings, reassess their condition and submit a comprehensive report without delay.

Panchal further warned that if any officer was found to have deliberately or negligently placed a building in the wrong category, responsibility would be fixed and appropriate departmental action would follow. He stressed that public safety must remain the administration's highest priority while dealing with dangerous structures.

Road Damage and Pothole Issues Reviewed During Meeting

The meeting also focused extensively on the city's damaged roads and the increasing number of complaints over potholes, traffic congestion and delays faced by commuters and emergency vehicles during the ongoing monsoon.

Directing officials to accelerate repair work, the Commissioner said road restoration should not be completely suspended merely because the entire sanctioned budget is not immediately available. Instead, repair work should continue using the funds currently at hand so that damaged stretches can be made safer for motorists.

Engineers Asked to Monitor Repair Quality at Ground Level

He also instructed civic engineers to personally supervise road repair works instead of depending entirely on contractors. Engineering officers have been asked to remain present at project sites, closely monitor the quality of work and ensure that repairs are executed in accordance with prescribed standards.

Panchal further directed that as soon as rainfall subsides, the civic administration should deploy additional labourers and machinery to expedite road restoration. However, he cautioned that speed should not come at the cost of quality, and all repair works must meet engineering specifications.

On roads carrying heavy traffic, the Commissioner instructed the engineering department to coordinate with the traffic police to facilitate repair work with minimum inconvenience to commuters. He also directed officials to prioritise roads frequently used by school buses, autorickshaws and two-wheelers, considering the heightened safety risks posed by potholes and uneven road surfaces.

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