Bhiwandi Booth Level Officer Faces Criminal Proceedings For Negligence In Voter Roll Revision Exercise | File Pic

Bhiwandi: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra is set to face criminal proceedings after allegedly failing to perform his election-related duties in Bhiwandi. The action underscores the Election Department's strict stance against negligence in the crucial voter verification exercise.

Officer's Role

According to officials, Ananta Shivram Gare, a clerk attached to Ward Committee No. 2 of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), had been appointed as a Booth Level Officer for the Bhiwandi East Assembly Constituency as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign.

During the ongoing revision process, complaints were received alleging that Gare had failed to properly distribute the prescribed application forms to eligible voters, an essential responsibility entrusted to BLOs under the election programme.

Inquiry Conducted

Following the complaint, Vinod Manore, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) and Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee No. 2, conducted an inquiry and submitted a detailed report to Amit Sanap, Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the Bhiwandi East Assembly Constituency.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the election authorities concluded that Gare had failed to discharge his official responsibilities as a Booth Level Officer. Consequently, action has been initiated against him under Section 32(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which provides for penal action against officials who neglect election-related duties assigned under the Act.

Officials confirmed that the process of registering a criminal case against the employee has been initiated in accordance with the legal provisions.

The development sends a strong message to all election personnel engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise that negligence in voter roll-related work will invite strict legal consequences. The Election Department has been closely monitoring the performance of Booth Level Officers across the state to ensure the timely and transparent completion of the electoral roll revision process.

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