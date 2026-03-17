Bhiwandi BNMC Teacher Recruitment Row: Corruption Allegations Surface Over Fake Appointments And Inflated Payments

Allegations of irregular teacher recruitment and inflated payments emerge in Bhiwandi civic schools, triggering probe demands | FPJ

Bhiwandi, March 17: Fresh allegations of large-scale corruption have surfaced in the recruitment of part-time teachers in primary schools run by the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability in the civic education system.

Allegations of irregular recruitment and lack of qualifications

According to sources, the municipal corporation recently recruited 79 part-time teachers through School Management Committees (SMCs) to teach students from Classes VI to VIII.

However, complaints suggest that several of these appointments were made in violation of eligibility norms, with some candidates allegedly lacking the required qualifications.

It is further alleged that certain teachers appointed for subjects such as craft, arts, and physical education do not possess the necessary certifications.

In one instance, a candidate reportedly appointed as a teacher had only cleared Class XII examinations. Shockingly, some of the appointed teachers are said to be absent from duty, yet continue to receive payments.

Inflated working hours and financial irregularities flagged

Part-time teachers are compensated on a clock-hour basis, but insiders claim that their working hours have been inflated. Reports indicate that several teachers were shown to have worked between 175 to 225 hours per month—far exceeding the permissible limits. Payments ranging from ₹1.08 lakh to ₹1.62 lakh have allegedly been disbursed to some individuals under this system.

A staff member from the education department, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that attendance records and working hours were manipulated to facilitate higher payouts. These irregularities have reportedly led to financial losses for the civic body.

School authorities raise concerns over workload norms

Concerns have also been raised by school authorities. Sudhir Ghagas, Principal of Padmashri Annasaheb Jadhav School in Dhamankar Naka, stated that as per norms, part-time teachers are assigned limited periods.

“Even in cases of teacher shortages, the total workload should not exceed 120 hours per month. It is unclear how payments are being made for hours beyond the school’s operational capacity,” he said.

Probe underway, officials assure action

The issue has been formally raised with Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and Deputy Commissioner (Education) Balakrishna Kshirsagar, prompting demands for a thorough probe.

Responding to the allegations, Administrative Officer of the Primary Education Department, Saudagar Shikhare, confirmed that multiple complaints have been received regarding the recruitment process. “An inquiry is currently underway. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

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The controversy has once again brought the spotlight on alleged irregularities in recruitment and transfer processes within BNMC schools, with activists and citizens calling for stricter oversight and systemic reforms to prevent misuse of public funds.

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