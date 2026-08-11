Bhiwandi: BNCMC To Penalise Residents For Dumping Garbage On Roads, Orders 3 Daily Sanitation Inspections

BNCMC has ordered stricter action against roadside garbage dumping and directed sanitation officials to conduct three inspections a day across Bhiwandi | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, August 11, 2026: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has decided to initiate punitive action against residents found dumping garbage on roads and at public junctions, as the civic administration steps up efforts to address the city's growing waste-management problem.

Garbage being dumped outside residential buildings and in public spaces has resulted in waste accumulating at several locations across the city. Besides affecting the cleanliness of neighbourhoods, the accumulation has led to a foul odour and raised concerns among residents over sanitation and public health.

Taking note of the situation, BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar has directed the sanitation department to adopt a stricter approach towards people found littering in public places.

Three Daily Inspections Ordered

The commissioner has instructed the Chief Sanitation Officer and sanitation inspectors to inspect their respective areas at least three times a day. Officials have been directed to take immediate action and impose fines on residents found dumping waste on roads.

According to the sanitation department, the enforcement drive will continue until roadside dumping is brought under control. Officials will also monitor locations where garbage is repeatedly found dumped in an effort to identify recurring violations.

Residents Seek Better Collection

While residents have welcomed the civic body's decision to penalise those who dump waste in public places, they have also raised concerns over irregular garbage collection in some areas.

Residents of Narpoli said they support action against roadside dumping but urged the BNCMC to first ensure that garbage-collection vehicles regularly reach residential buildings and housing societies.

Residents claimed that garbage-collection vehicles do not reach their buildings on several occasions. As a result, accumulated household waste becomes difficult to store for long periods, leaving some residents with limited options for disposing of it.

Residents have therefore urged the civic administration to ensure reliable door-to-door garbage collection before intensifying punitive action.

They said regular collection, combined with strict enforcement against deliberate roadside dumping, would be more effective in keeping residential areas clean.

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The civic administration, meanwhile, has indicated that sanitation officials will increase field inspections and take action against those violating waste-disposal norms.

The move is aimed at improving cleanliness in residential areas while encouraging residents to use the designated garbage-collection system instead of disposing of waste on roads and in public spaces.

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