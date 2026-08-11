Bhiwandi: BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar Orders Salary Cut For 3 Absent Sanitation Staff During Surprise Inspection In Avachit Pada

BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar inspected Health Cabin No. 15 in Bhiwandi and ordered action against absentee sanitation workers while directing stricter monitoring of cleanliness operations | X - @bncmcbhiwandi

Bhiwandi, August 11, 2026: Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar conducted a surprise inspection at Health Cabin No. 15 in Avachit Pada under Ward Committee No. 1 on Tuesday and reviewed the attendance of health and sanitation staff.

During the inspection, three of the 29 employees assigned to the facility were found absent without permission. Sagar directed the health inspector concerned to initiate a one-day salary deduction for the employees.

आज दि. 11.08.2026 रोजी भिवंडी निजामपूर शहर महानगरपालिकेचे मा. आयुक्त श्री. अनमोल सागर (भा.प्र.से.) यांनी प्रभाग समिती क्र. 1 मधील अवचितपाडा येथील आरोग्य कॅबिन क्र. 15 ला अचानक भेट देऊन तेथील कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या उपस्थितीची पाहणी केली.#bncmc pic.twitter.com/auHYNg79R9 — Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (@bncmcbhiwandi) August 11, 2026

Commissioner Issues Directives

The commissioner also instructed sanitation workers to remain within their designated areas and perform their assigned duties during working hours. He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against employees found absent from their assigned work locations or failing to perform their duties.

Sagar directed all health inspectors to conduct inspections three times a day to verify whether sanitation personnel are carrying out their duties. The inspection reports are to be submitted to the civic administration through the Chief Health Inspector.

The Chief Health Inspector has also been instructed to personally verify the functioning of road-cleaning workers, sewage-cleaning staff and drain-cleaning workers in their respective wards and submit regular reports based on the inspections.

Action Against Littering

The commissioner further directed the Chief Health Inspector and health inspectors to take punitive action against citizens found dumping garbage on roads. He instructed officials to increase the number of such actions on a daily basis to discourage residents from disposing of waste in public places.

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The surprise inspection and subsequent directions are part of the civic administration's efforts to strengthen monitoring of sanitation services and ensure that field staff remain present in their designated areas during working hours.

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