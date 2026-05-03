Bhiwandi Attack Sparks Outrage As Video Goes Viral; All Accused On The Run, Police Intensify Hunt

Bhiwandi: A shocking assault on a real estate trader in Bhiwandi has taken a new turn after a video of the brutal attack surfaced online, rapidly going viral and amplifying public anger. The incident, which occurred in the Shantinagar Police Station limits, has left the victim critically injured and the accused still at large.

The victim, Kamruzama Mohammad Shabbir Shaikh (38), a resident of New Azad Nagar, was attacked around 1:30 AM on April 30 while returning home on his motorcycle. Near Nizami Hotel, he was allegedly stopped by a group of men who suspected him of possessing information related to a “sack” (bora). Within moments, the confrontation escalated into a violent assault.

Armed with iron rods, the attackers mercilessly beat Shaikh, causing multiple fractures in his arms and legs, along with serious injuries to his head, back, and abdomen. His mobile phone and belongings were also reportedly taken during the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nair Hospital.

A disturbing video of the incident, now circulating widely on social media, shows the intensity of the assault, further fueling fear and outrage among local residents.

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Assistant Police Inspector Suresh Chopde confirmed that all five accused Kabiruddin Siddiqui, Afsar Siddiqui, Imran Ansari, Shahnawaz Siddiqui, and Alam Shaikh are absconding. Teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to track down and arrest the accused at the earliest he said.

Police sources added that some of the suspects have prior criminal records, raising serious concerns about repeat offenders operating in the area.

The incident has triggered panic in the locality, with residents demanding enhanced night patrolling and stricter policing measures. Authorities have assured that no effort will be spared in bringing the culprits to justice as the investigation continues.

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