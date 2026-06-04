Bhiwandi Anti-Sand Mining Drive: Revenue Department Destroys 23 Illegal Sand Stockpiles In Forest Belt

Heavy machinery demolishes illegal sand storage pits in Bhiwandi as authorities intensify their crackdown on sand mining activities | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 4: In one of the most significant anti-sand mining operations conducted in recent months, the Revenue Department on Thursday launched a massive crackdown against illegal sand storage activities in Bhiwandi, demolishing 23 large sand stockpiling pits allegedly used by sand mafias operating in reserved forest and grazing land areas.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Thane District Collector Srikrishna Panchal, Additional Collector Harishchandra Patil and Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap.

Acting on the directives of Bhiwandi Tehsildar Abhijit Khole, a multi-departmental team deployed heavy machinery to raze the illegal structures that had been constructed for storing sand extracted illegally from nearby creeks.

Illegal sand pits demolished

According to officials, the operation targeted encroachments in Kevani and Kalher villages, where large-scale unauthorised sand storage facilities had come up on protected government land. In Kevani village, authorities demolished 15 illegal sand pits built on Survey Nos. 181/A and 181/B, which fall under reserved forest and grazing land categories. Simultaneously, eight similar structures were flattened in Survey No. 114 of Kalher village, located within a reserved forest area.

With Thursday's operation, a total of 23 illegal sand storage pits were completely destroyed.

Illegal supply chain targeted

Preliminary investigations by the administration revealed that the pits were being used to stockpile huge quantities of sand allegedly excavated illegally from creek areas. Officials said the storage facilities played a crucial role in the illegal sand supply chain, enabling operators to conceal and transport sand for commercial purposes.

The sudden and decisive action is expected to deal a major financial setback to illegal sand traders and transporters. Sources in the administration indicated that the demolition of the stockpiling infrastructure would significantly disrupt the operations of local sand mafias and curb unauthorised extraction activities in the region.

Officials coordinate operation

The Revenue Department has intensified its campaign against illegal sand mining across Bhiwandi taluka over the past several months. Multiple actions have been undertaken against unauthorised excavation, transportation and storage of sand, with several cases registered against violators.

Officials described Thursday's operation as one of the largest and most impactful enforcement drives undertaken under the ongoing anti-sand mining initiative.

The extensive operation was coordinated by Circle Officers Sudhakar Kamdi (Kharbav), Shailesh Bhojne (Bhiwandi), Ganesh Vishe (Anjur) and Ravindra Kale (Rahur), who led the ground-level enforcement teams.

Crackdown sends shockwaves

The joint action also witnessed the participation of village revenue officers, personnel from the Thane Mangrove Protection Unit, Forest Department officials, officers from Bhiwandi Rural and Narpoli police stations, representatives of the Panchayat Samiti and staff from the concerned gram panchayats.

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The crackdown has sent shockwaves through the illegal sand trade network in the region and reaffirmed the administration's resolve to protect ecologically sensitive lands from encroachment and environmental exploitation.

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