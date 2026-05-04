Administration Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Sand Mining In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has stepped up its enforcement against illegal sand mining, transportation, and storage across Narmadapuram district, leading to multiple seizures during a recent inspection drive.

Under the directions of collector Somesh Mishra, joint teams of the Mining Department and Revenue Department are conducting regular inspections and coordinated raids to curb illegal mining activities in the region. As part of a special campaign conducted on Saturday, authorities took action against illegal sand operations and seized two tractor-trolleys and two motor boats.

Officials reported that one tractor-trolley was intercepted while illegally transporting sand from village Kajlas under Dolariya tehsil, while another was seized from village Gwadi in Seoni Malwa tehsil. Both vehicles have been confiscated and placed under police custody.

In a separate action, two motor boats used for illegal sand extraction from Narmada River in village Pathada, Seoni Malwa tehsil were also seized. The boats have been kept under custody at Shivpur police station.