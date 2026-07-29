Bhiwandi Anti-Encroachment Drive Halted After Shopkeepers Clash With Civic Officials In Khandupada, Police Intervene

Police intervened after a confrontation between shopkeepers and BNCMC officials forced the suspension of an anti-encroachment drive in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 29, 2026: A BNCMC anti-encroachment drive in Khandupada on Wednesday witnessed high drama after shopkeepers allegedly resisted the civic action, resulting in a tense confrontation with municipal officials.

The situation became so volatile that personnel from Shanti Nagar Police Station were rushed to the spot to restore order. Following the police intervention, civic authorities temporarily suspended the demolition drive as a precaution.

Shopkeepers Resist Civic Action

According to civic officials, the anti-encroachment operation was launched in Khandupada under Ward Committee No. 1 to remove illegal structures and encroachments obstructing public roads and footpaths.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sameer Jaware, with the anti-encroachment squad arriving at the site equipped with JCB machines and other necessary machinery.

As demolition work commenced, several affected shopkeepers strongly objected to the action. Within minutes, a large crowd gathered at the site, leading to heated exchanges between traders and civic officials.

Eyewitnesses claimed that some protesters attempted to obstruct the operation by surrounding members of the municipal team and demanding that the drive be stopped immediately.

The confrontation intensified as arguments between both sides grew sharper. The tense atmosphere reportedly led to brief jostling, creating panic in the area and disrupting the ongoing civic operation. The gathering of onlookers further added to the congestion, affecting vehicular movement in the locality for some time.

Police Intervene To Restore Order

On receiving information about the escalating situation, a team from Shanti Nagar Police Station reached the spot and intervened to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control. Police personnel persuaded both parties to maintain peace and ensured that no untoward incident took place.

Considering the prevailing tension and in the interest of maintaining law and order, BNCMC officials decided to temporarily halt the anti-encroachment drive. Authorities indicated that the operation would be resumed at a later stage with adequate police protection, if necessary.

No injuries or damage to property were officially reported during the confrontation. Police confirmed that the situation was brought under control promptly and that normalcy was restored after their intervention.

Drive To Continue

Residents of the area said disputes over anti-encroachment drives have surfaced on several occasions in the past, particularly in congested commercial pockets where roadside businesses occupy portions of public roads and footpaths.

Municipal officials, however, maintained that the action was part of a planned enforcement drive aimed at clearing illegal encroachments that obstruct traffic and inconvenience pedestrians. They reiterated that public roads, footpaths and government land cannot be occupied illegally and that such encroachments adversely affect traffic flow and civic infrastructure.

The civic administration also clarified that the anti-encroachment campaign would continue across the city in accordance with legal provisions. Officials stated that future operations would be conducted with necessary police deployment wherever required to ensure smooth execution and prevent disruption.

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BNCMC reiterated its commitment to keeping public roads and footpaths free from encroachments, adding that the enforcement exercise is intended to improve traffic movement, enhance public safety and ensure unobstructed access to civic spaces for residents.

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