Bhiwandi Accident: 30-Tonne Steel-Laden Truck Overturns On APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover, Narrowly Misses Auto-Rickshaws

The overturned steel-laden truck narrowly missed parked auto-rickshaws near Nadi Naka, while its driver sustained minor injuries | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 4, 2026: A truck carrying over 30 tonnes of low-carbon steel overturned while descending the Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover near Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi, narrowly missing several parked auto-rickshaws and passing two-wheelers. The driver sustained minor injuries while a potentially major accident was averted as no other casualties were reported.

According to sources, the truck was transporting around 30 tonnes of low-carbon steel from a factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to an industrial unit in Kudus. The material is used in the manufacturing of welding rods.

Truck Overturns While Descending Flyover

The accident occurred when the heavy vehicle was negotiating the descent from the flyover. A motorcyclist reportedly attempted to turn in front of the truck, prompting the driver to manoeuvre to avoid a collision. However, he allegedly lost control of the heavily loaded vehicle, causing it to topple onto the road.

Several auto-rickshaws were parked along the roadside at the time. The truck narrowly missed them, preventing what could have been a serious accident involving multiple vehicles.

Steel Consignment Shifted, Crane Deployed

Following the incident, traffic wardens and police personnel rushed to the spot and worked to regulate traffic and clear the affected stretch. The truck owner arranged another vehicle to transfer the steel consignment from the overturned truck. Once the material was shifted, a Hydra crane was deployed to remove the damaged vehicle from the road.

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Flyover Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of heavy vehicles negotiating the flyover's downward stretch, particularly amid the movement of two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws in the busy Nadi Naka area. It has also highlighted the need for stricter traffic management and adequate safety measures to prevent such accidents.

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