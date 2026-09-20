Bhiwandi: 5,141 Ganesh Idols Immersed Amid Festive Fervour; 267 In Artificial Ponds |

Bhiwandi: The immersion of Gauri-Ganpati idols in Bhiwandi on Saturday witnessed a strong turnout of devotees, with 5,141 idols immersed across the city’s traditional immersion points and artificial ponds. Of these, 267 idols were immersed in 12 artificial ponds set up by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) as part of its efforts to promote an environment-friendly Ganesh festival.

Immersion processions began after 5 pm, with devotees carrying Ganesh idols to designated immersion points amid the beats of dhol-tasha and festive celebrations. The immersion continued until late at night.

According to civic officials 4,874 idols were immersed at the city’s 12 traditional immersion ghats while another 267 were immersed in artificial ponds. The total number of idols immersed during the day stood at 5,141.

The civic administration had appealed to devotees to use the artificial ponds and help protect rivers and other natural water bodies from pollution caused during idol immersion. The response to the appeal was reflected in the number of idols immersed in the specially created ponds.

To ensure a smooth and safe immersion process additional barricading was installed at several major immersion points, including Kamwari River, Varala Lake, Bhadwad, Chavindra, Pogaon and Narpoli. The civic administration also deployed around 80 lifeguards at various locations as a precautionary measure.

At Kamatghar, Varala Lake and Bhadwad ghats, voluntary organisations took responsibility for collecting nirmalya floral offerings and other religious material left after worship to prevent such material from being discarded in water bodies.

BNCMC’s sanitation and health departments deployed personnel at the immersion sites to maintain cleanliness throughout the process. Workers were engaged in collecting waste and ensuring that the ghats remained clean during and after the immersion activities.

The police also maintained a strong security presence along the immersion routes and at the designated ghats to regulate the movement of devotees and ensure law and order.

The coordinated arrangements by the civic administration, police, lifeguards and voluntary organisations helped facilitate the immersion process while balancing religious celebrations with measures aimed at protecting the city’s natural water resources.

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