Bhiwandi: 5 Aspirants To Embrace Jain Monkhood At Delhi’s Red Fort On October 25

Five Brahmacharis from Bhiwandi prepare to embrace Jaineshwari Diksha at Delhi’s Red Fort under the guidance of Acharya Shri 108 Vishuddha Sagar Ji Maharaj | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 12, 2026: The Digambar Jain community in Bhiwandi witnessed an atmosphere of devotion, spiritual reflection and renunciation as pre-initiation ceremonies were organised for five Brahmacharis preparing to embrace Jain monkhood.

The two-day programme was held at Shri 1008 Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple near Shivaji Chowk in the auspicious presence of Ganini Aryika Ratna 105 Srishti Bhushan Mataji and under the guidance of Aryika 105 Vishwayashmati Mataji.

The five aspirants — Brahmachari Aniket, Brahmachari Yash, Brahmachari Vakil, Brahmachari Prasann and Brahmachari Ankit — are scheduled to embrace Jaineshwari Diksha on October 25, 2026, at the historic Red Fort complex in Delhi, under the auspices of Param Pujya Charyashriomani Acharya Shri 108 Vishuddha Sagar Ji Maharaj.

Their decision to renounce worldly life and dedicate themselves to spiritual discipline and self-realisation has evoked deep reverence and enthusiasm among devotees.

Ceremonies Draw Devotees From Across Mumbai

The ceremonies drew devotees from Bhiwandi, Thane, Worli, Juhu and other parts of Mumbai. Traditional rituals, including haldi, mehendi, devotional music, cultural performances, a binauli procession and god bharai, formed part of the celebrations.

Beyond their ceremonial significance, the rituals reflected the community’s blessings and its wholehearted endorsement of the five aspirants’ decision to pursue a life of renunciation.

During the binauli, community members felicitated the aspirants and expressed their admiration for their commitment to the path of restraint and spiritual pursuit.

The god bharai ceremony provided another occasion for families and devotees to convey their emotions and extend their blessings. Devotional songs and cultural performances highlighted the importance of devotion to the guru, inner purification and the pursuit of spiritual liberation.

Aspirants’ Journeys Inspire Devotees

The programme also featured presentations on the life journeys of the five Brahmacharis, offering an insight into their transition from worldly pursuits towards a life devoted to spiritual discipline.

Their determination, dedication to their spiritual guides and resolve to embrace renunciation emerged as key themes, inspiring members of the community, particularly the younger generation.

Mataji Highlights Meaning Of Diksha

In her spiritual message, Mataji emphasised that diksha is not merely a change of attire or outward appearance, but a profound transformation in one’s outlook and direction in life.

True restraint, she explained, begins with overcoming inner passions, attachment and worldly desires. Renunciation, therefore, extends beyond giving up material comforts to freeing oneself from the bonds of attachment and moving towards self-realisation.

In Jain philosophy, diksha marks a significant step towards spiritual discipline and liberation. The commitment of the five aspirants served as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, self-control, humility and introspection. Their decision was presented as an example of the determination required to pursue a life guided by spiritual principles rather than material aspirations.

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Jain Community Acknowledges Organisers

The Sakal Digambar Jain Samaj, Bhiwandi, expressed gratitude to the guests, supporting families, women’s groups, youth members and volunteers who contributed to the successful organisation of the programme.

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