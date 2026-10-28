Bhiwandi: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies After Treatment At Lifeline Hospital; Husband Alleges Negligence, Hospital Denies Charges

Mai Haresh Mhatre’s death after being shifted from Lifeline Hospital to Fortis Hospital has prompted a police investigation into her family’s allegations | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 27, 2026: The death of a 30-year-old married woman after treatment at Lifeline Hospital near Ranjnoli Naka in Bhiwandi has triggered allegations of medical negligence by her family, with her husband demanding legal action against the hospital’s doctors and management.

The hospital administration, however, has denied the allegations, maintaining that its medical team made efforts to save the patient and advised shifting her to a larger facility after her condition deteriorated.

Woman Initially Treated For Abdominal Pain

The deceased, identified as Mai Haresh Mhatre, was initially taken to a doctor in Gove village after she complained of abdominal pain, according to her husband, Haresh Mhatre. As her condition did not improve, an ultrasound examination was conducted, following which she was admitted to Lifeline Hospital.

According to Haresh Mhatre, doctors informed the family that surgery was necessary. He alleged that during the procedure, the doctors showed them a perforation in his wife’s intestine and said that her gallbladder had ruptured.

However, the precise medical findings and the circumstances surrounding the surgery will need to be established through medical records and an investigation.

Condition Deteriorates After Surgery

The husband further alleged that his wife’s condition worsened after the operation and that doctors informed the family that her blood pressure was falling. The hospital subsequently advised shifting her to another facility for further treatment.

Mai was then taken to Fortis Hospital in Mulund, where she died during treatment. Alleging that the family had not been adequately informed about the surgery and the doctors involved in her treatment at Lifeline Hospital, Haresh Mhatre has sought legal action against the concerned doctors and hospital management.

Hospital Denies Negligence Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Lifeline Hospital management said the patient had undergone surgery based on the information provided by her family and the available medical reports. According to the hospital, subsequent investigations detected a leak in the intestine, following which another surgery was performed.

The hospital maintained that the patient’s condition continued to deteriorate during treatment and that her blood pressure was falling. It said the family was advised to shift her to a larger hospital for further care and subsequently took her elsewhere after obtaining a discharge.

Hospital manager Dr Jay Shelke said the incident was unfortunate and that doctors always strive to save patients’ lives. The administration expressed sympathy for the bereaved family while rejecting allegations of negligence.

Police Investigate Circumstances Of Death

The case has brought the family’s allegations and the hospital’s version into focus, with medical records and the sequence of treatment likely to be crucial in establishing the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

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Kon Gaon police are investigating the incident. The allegations against the hospital have not been established, and the findings of the investigation will be crucial in determining whether any negligence occurred.

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