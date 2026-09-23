Bhiwandi: 17 Schoolchildren Found Travelling In Three-Seater Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Faces Action | VIDEO

A crowded auto-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren in Bhiwandi has raised concerns over passenger safety and emergency evacuation | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, September 23, 2026: A video showing 17 schoolchildren travelling in a single auto-rickshaw designed to carry three passengers has raised concerns over the safety of school transport in Bhiwandi.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows children packed into almost every available space inside the vehicle. Apart from the designated seating area, several children were seen sitting around the driver's seat. Two to three children were also allegedly squeezed into the space behind the rear seat, which is meant for carrying luggage.

According to people who stopped the auto-rickshaw and questioned the driver, around six to seven children were sitting around the driver's area. The limited space left inside the vehicle raised concerns about the children's ability to exit quickly in the event of an accident or other emergency.

Safety Concerns Raised

When questioned, the driver reportedly said that he had installed a protective mesh inside the auto-rickshaw. However, the mesh does not change the vehicle's permitted passenger capacity or address the risks associated with carrying an excessive number of children in a confined space.

The incident has also brought attention to the challenges faced by parents in arranging affordable transport for their children. Several schools in the city provide bus services, but some parents reportedly opt for private auto-rickshaws to avoid paying annual bus charges during school vacations. In other cases, parents rely on local auto-rickshaw drivers because their schools do not provide transport facilities.

School authorities said they regularly instruct auto-rickshaw drivers not to carry children beyond the permitted capacity. However, according to a school principal, some drivers drop children outside the school premises rather than entering the campus, making it difficult for the school administration to monitor how many children are travelling in each vehicle.

Parents Cite Transport Costs

A parent said the family could not afford the school bus charges and therefore relied on an auto-rickshaw to send the child to school.

The incident has put the spotlight on the responsibility of parents, schools, transport authorities and traffic police to ensure that children are transported safely. Carrying substantially more passengers than the permitted capacity can increase the risk of injury and make evacuation difficult in an emergency.

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Traffic Police Take Action

Traffic police said action has already been taken against the auto-rickshaw driver involved in the incident.

Traffic police have taken action against the auto-rickshaw driver and similar action will be taken in future as well. However, parents are also requested to check how their children are being seated while travelling in an auto-rickshaw. They need to exercise greater caution,” said Kishor Kharat, Police Inspector, Bhiwandi Traffic Police.

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