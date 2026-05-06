Bhiwandi: ₹16.47 Crore Penalty Imposed On Afcons Infrastructure For Illegal Excavation In Metro-5 Project

Authorities inspect excavation work linked to the Metro Line-5 project after imposing a ₹16.47 crore penalty on Afcons Infrastructure in Bhiwandi | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, May 6: Bhiwandi: In a significant crackdown on illegal excavation, the Revenue Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 16.47 crore on Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the company executing civil works for the Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan Metro Line-5 project. The action relates to unauthorised soil excavation carried out in the Purna and Rahnal areas.

According to officials, the company undertook large-scale excavation for metro pillar (column) construction without obtaining mandatory permission from the Revenue Department. An inquiry found that approximately 15,544 brass of soil was excavated illegally in the project area.

Penalty imposed under Maharashtra Land Revenue Code

Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate Abhijit Khole, acting under Section 48(7) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, imposed a penalty comprising Rs 93.26 lakh as royalty along with five times the market value of the excavated material, taking the total penalty to Rs 16.47 crore.

The company has been directed to deposit the amount in the government treasury within 15 days and submit proof of payment to the concerned office.

Officials stated that a notice had earlier been issued to the company seeking an explanation. After reviewing its reply dated October 9, 2023, authorities had initially imposed a penalty of Rs 10.25 crore on June 21, 2024.

The company challenged the order before the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). Following a hearing, the SDO on March 21, 2025, set aside the earlier order and directed a fresh inquiry.

Fresh inquiry reconfirms violations

Subsequent investigation reconfirmed the illegal excavation, and authorities upheld the imposition of penalty at five times the market value, terming it justified under the law.

The administration has also warned that failure to deposit the penalty within the stipulated time will lead to recovery proceedings as land revenue arrears, including possible attachment of properties.

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In this connection, attempts were made to contact Sukesh Singh of M/s Afcons Infrastructure Limited; however, he could not be reached for comment.

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