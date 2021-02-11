Bhima-Koregaon case: Key evidence was planted?

Accordingly, Arsenal was asked to examine 10 of the 52 identified items, which the prosecution has relied upon in its accusation of a plot to kill PM Modi.

"Though the report drawn by Arsenal aims at examining only ten specific documents, a perusal of their report will bear out that it has found out existence of malware which has made material changes in the content of the system without me (Wilson) even getting a hint of it," the plea reads.

The report, as per Wilson, shows with scientific details that an attacker deployed a malware named NetWire, with which he initially kept an eye on him, "and later on, remotely through the malware, delivered various files, including the incriminating correspondence. The same were stored in a folder which was set to hidden mode, and over period of 22 months, from time to time, various such letters and material came to be planted on his system without his knowledge," the plea reads.

By relying on the report, Wilson further states that the FSL concludes that he never opened the planted material on his laptop.

"Therefore, it is just and necessary, that this court does inquire into the fraud committed on me in order to frame me and the co-accused with the aim of keeping us behind bars for an indefinite period of time. The planting and framing amounts to false prosecution with malice in fact and in law, as is obvious from the selective prosecution of the accused, while neglecting to prosecute the real culprits of the violence," the petition states.

Wilson has further claimed that he is being targeted for his political views through fabricated and false evidence.

Accordingly, a prayer has been made to appoint an SIT to be headed either by a retired HC or SC judge along with professionals and experts on the panel to probe this aspect of the case. The matter would be heard in due course.