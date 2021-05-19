Bhima Koregaon case: Father Stan Swamy to be medically examined by JJ Hospital, to be produced before Bombay HC on May 21

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Surendra Tawade on Wednesday ordered the dean of state-run JJ hospital to constitute a panel of experts and examine Jesuit priest Stan Swamy and submit a detailed report spelling out his medical condition on Friday.

This order comes after the bench noted that the report submitted by the Maharashtra government did not detail the health issues, Swamy, one of the oldest person to be booked under the anti-terror law, suffers.

The report was submitted in pursuance to an earlier order passed by the HC seeking to know the medical status of Swamy.

On Wednesday the bench was also informed that Swamy was taken to JJ hospital on Tuesday evening for his Covid vaccination's first dose.

"The medical report has submitted by the state authorities state that the general condition of the appellant (Swamy) is Hemodynamically stable, which means blood flow is good and is provided high protein diet daily, hot water for bathing, provided two attendants, mattress bed sheet and pillow. Wheelchair, walking stick."

"However, nothing is mentioned about his complaints, more particularly various complaints of abdomen pain and pain from Lumber spondylitis. Instead the report states that he has not complained about anything and expresses satisfaction at the facilities given in the prison," the judges noted in their orders.