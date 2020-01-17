Bhide's bandh call gets poor response, targets Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding Sanjay Raut doesn't seem to end. Taking a strong objection to Raut's statement about Udayan Raje Bhosale, Shiv Pratishthan leader Sambhaji Bhide organised a bandh against Raut in Sangli, demanding his removal as Shiv Sena leader. Though this bandh was not entirely successful, it drew a lot of attention because of its timing. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was on a Sangli tour on Friday, and was welcomed by the bandh with a poor response.

Bhide is a known Hindutva leader connected to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi' guru. He is also an accused in the Bhima Koregao violence case.

Earlier, Raut had asked Bhosale to prove that he is really descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and in turn had irked royal family. Bhide, who is known as BJP's man, used this opportunity to corner Shiv Sena and Raut. When Uddhav Thackeray wasn't responding to BJP's call during the government formation process, BJP had deputed Bhide to his residence.

"We are not against Shiv Sena; we feel that Shiv Sena should spread in the country. However, we will not tolerate the insult of a family member of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The irresponsible statements by Raut is defaming Sena and, therefore, he should be sacked from his post," Bhide said in his appeal to Uddhav.

Nationalist Congress Party's state president and water resources minister and legislator from Sangli district slammed Bhide and asked why they kept silent when the book comparing Narendra Modi with Shivaji Maharaj was published. NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule also attacked Bhide for organising a bandh on the day when the CM was visiting the district. "This bandh is a political conspiracy against the government," she claimed.

Bhide is trying to reciprocate the support given by Udayan Raje Bhosale to him in January 2018. Bhide was targeted by dalits and various social organisations along with political parties for inciting and conspiring violence against Ambedkarites at Bhima Koregao on January 2018. There were agitations going on to demand his arrest. But in that crucial phase, the then NCP MP Udayan Raje defended Bhide.

"I called him after it was alleged that he was responsible for the the violence. He cried and asked me how he could have done this. He said he had gone to Vadhu Budruk village to clean a memorial," Bhosale stated this two years ago.