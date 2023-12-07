Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project: 270 Business, Shop Owners Shifted To New Towers In Phased Manner

File

As the second phase of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project spread over 16.5 acres gets underway, 270 business and shop owners are now being allotted keys and shifted to their new commercial premises in Al-Ezz Towers in a phased manner. The cluster redevelopment project is being initiated by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

According to the SBUT spokesperson, of the four towers that make up the second phase, two towers have received part Occupancy Certificates (OC). “The commercial ground plus two floors in these towers are ready and so we have invited the shopkeepers to collect their keys and start making the shift.”

Unhappy shop owners

But not all shop owners are gung-ho about their new premises, says Fakhruddin Mithaiwala, owner of the famed Fakhri Farsan Mart whose family has been in the mithai and farsan business for over 75 years. “I have been allotted a street front shop on the first floor. Although I have been compensated with more space - 380 sq ft area against my original shop which was only 280 sq ft, I am doubtful about my business doing well on the first level. It's not conducive. All my competitors are on the ground floor. Who will come one floor up to buy 100 grams and 250 grams of farsan? Obviously I will have to rethink my business module now and come up with something new”.

Shahidullah Khan who owns a biscuit, bread-maska and jelly shop too is a bit apprehensive about his new premises being conducive to his business. “I am glad that I have been allotted a shop in the same location as my old one which is Bohri Mohallah. Plus I am the owner now. But I doubt if my bread-maska business will work here. I will have to do another dhanda…maybe give this shop to my son who is a doctor to start his dispensary,” he says.

On the other hand, Farida Mansoori who ran an antiques and furniture shop in Chor Bazar on Mutton Street before her shop was demolished to make way for the new development is all set to start a new initiative. She says “we have to change and evolve with the times. Furniture will not work in my new shop as there is no space for display. I will probably sell gift and showpiece items because I see potential here” she exclaims enthusiastically.

Dr Shabbir Chamdawala, a paediatrician with a 45-year-old practice is very happy with his new premises. He says the SBUT has taken care of all the water connections and duct layouts keeping his professional requirements in mind. “That is very thoughtful of them. Most importantly I am the owner of my dispensary where earlier I was just a tenant”, he says proudly.

Second phase

In addition to shopkeepers, the second phase will also see 1270 families being allotted minimum 375 sq ft carpet area homes in the same two towers in the next two years. The documentation process to facilitate smooth relocation of the tenants to their new residential spaces has already commenced, SBUT spokesperson added.

Covering an area of 1.5 acres, Al-Ezz consists of two towers of 53 storeys each and will house 1270 families and a total of 270 shops. The construction of Al-Ezz which began in 2021 replaced 23 old and dilapidated buildings in Bhendi Bazaar.

In 2020, the first phase of this massive project was completed rehabilitating 610 families and 128 businesses in two towers named ‘Al Saddah’. These two built over one acre plot replaced 13 dilapidated buildings in Bhendi Bazaar.

SBUT initiated the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project in 2009 with a vision to uplift the lives of 20,000 people living in this area. As part of the project over 3200 families and 1250 businesses are being rehoused in the new buildings complete with wider roads, modern infrastructure, sustainable amenities and high street shopping.

Earlier in September this year, Saifee Masjid which is part of Phase 1 of the project was completed and inaugurated.