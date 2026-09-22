Bhayander School Faces Show-Cause Notice Over ₹50 Charge For Student Bringing Methi In Lunchbox

Tapovan Vidyalaya in Bhayander faces a civic notice after a complaint over dietary restrictions and a reported charge for methi in a student’s lunchbox | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhayander, September 22, 2026: The Education Department of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has issued a show-cause notice to Tapovan School in Bhayander following a complaint that a student was charged a fine of Rs 50 for bringing fenugreek (methi) in their lunchbox. The incident has sparked a debate over schools imposing restrictions on students' dietary choices.

Complaint Over Lunchbox Restrictions

Robert D'Souza, an official from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), lodged a complaint with the civic administration regarding the matter. According to him, as the majority of the students belong to the Jain community, parents are instructed at the time of admission not to send non-vegetarian food or root vegetables (kandmool) in their children's lunchboxes. Against this backdrop, a complaint was raised alleging that a student was fined Rs 50 simply for bringing methi to school.

Taking note of the complaint, the MBMC Education Department issued a notice to the school administration. The notice highlighted that schools cannot impose such dietary restrictions on students, and levying fines for bringing specific food items is a serious issue. The civic body further clarified that such actions violate students' fundamental rights as well as regulations under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

School Explains Rs 50 Charge

In a letter issued by Tapovan School to the student's parents, the administration stated that since methi was prohibited, the Rs 50 charge was levied to provide the student with an alternative dish from the school canteen.

Following the complaint, Education Officer Sulabha Vatare issued the show-cause notice on September 18. The notice states that under the RTE Act, schools cannot enforce such rules on students, and warned of strict action if the school fails to provide a satisfactory explanation.

MNS Questions School Rules

MNS City President Robert D'Souza pointed out that although Tapovan School is registered as a minority institution and holds certain rights to frame internal rules, there is no provision allowing them to impose fines or fees on students in this manner.

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This is not the first instance of dietary restrictions causing friction in the region. Previously, a school in Mira Road faced backlash for issuing a circular prohibiting onions, garlic, and certain other food items during the Paryushan festival. That circular was later withdrawn after the Education Department issued a notice.

The official response from the Tapovan School management regarding the recent notice is still awaited.

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