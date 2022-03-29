Bhayandar: Woman ends life after harassment from loan sharks, case registered

A 43-year old woman committed suicide after she was allegedly being harassed by loan sharks. The police have registered an abetment to suicide case against three loan providing mobile applications and 13 other persons who were calling the victim and threatening her to pay her loan amount, else they would send her edited photographs to her family and relatives.

According to the police, the complainant is the brother of the deceased woman who is a Dongri resident. As per the FIR filed by the complainant, his sister and mother are a resident of Bhayandar.

"On March 16, the complainant received a call from a relative who informed him that a note was found by his mother in his sister's cupboard. The note indicated that she was going to end her life. After realising that his sister's phone was constantly switched off, the complainant immediately rushed to Bhayandar," said a police officer.

He added, "Upon reaching Bhayandar, the complainant was told by his mother that on March 14, his sister had left home saying she was going to Nagpur for some work and since then her phone had been switched off. On the same day, the complainant received a phone call from his uncle who said that he got a call from Gorai police station informing him about a body of a woman they had found."

The complainant and other relatives then visited Gorai police station where they were informed about the dead body of a woman that was found by the police under their jurisdiction. The family identified the body from the bag that was found with her.

"As per the statement given by the complainant, his mother had found three suicide notes written by the deceased woman. In those notes, the deceased had mentioned about harassment from three loan providing mobile applications and 13 mobile numbers who were threatening her to pay the money. The suicide note also stated that she was being harassed to pay exorbitant returns on the loan amount and that the callers threatened to send her edited photographs to those in her contact list if she did not pay the money," said a police officer.

The Navghar police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66B (Punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen computer resource or communication device), 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of The Information Technology Act.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:53 AM IST