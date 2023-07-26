Bhayandar: State-Run Hospital's OPD Sees Good Response

Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar | FPJ

Despite facing odds such as - manpower shortage, fund crunch, strikes owing to delayed wages, the lone state government run - Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar has a silver lining and continues to be a ray of hope for people living in the region.

This is evident of the fact that as many as 32,834 people have availed out patient department (OPD) facilities of the hospital in the past three months from 1, April to 30, June.

First point of service

The OPD serves as a first service point between patients and hospital personnel for medical consultation and treatment of mild illnesses for which patients do not necessarily need to be hospitalised. As per statistics sourced out from the hospital authorities, apart from the 32,834 OPD patients, 833 people have availed dialysis facilities, 4,700 for X-Rays, 3,950 for electrocardiogram (ECG), 178 cases of successful delivery of pregnant women in the maternity wing, 1,596 for Sonography, 2,092 in-department patients (IPD), 219 intensive care unit (ICU) IPD, 625 minor and major surgeries

Against the total sanctioned staff of 365, the 200-bedded hospital runs with a strength of 274 medical and para-medical staff including 162 contractual employees. 91 posts including that of doctors, nursing staff and class IV employees continue to remain vacant.

Quality healthcare

“Despite the staff crunch we are doing our level best to deliver quality healthcare to people with the available resources. There has been a significant rise in the number of patients approaching the hospital for treatment and diagnostic facilities.” said civil surgeon Dr Zafar Tadvi.

“Our thrust is to enhance facilities to ensure a more effective and patient-centred health care delivery system-specially to tackle emergency cases.” said Omprakash Garodia,who is an active member of the hospital’s regulatory committee.

Apart from a chemotherapy wing and a blood storage unit, the hospital will soon launch an ophthalmic operation theatre for cataract removal surgeries. Expressing restraints to sustain the huge administrative expenses to run the medical institution, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had requested the state government to take over the hospital. Consequently, the state government authorities took over the reins of the hospital in 2018.