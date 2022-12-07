Bhayandar: Snake bites fireman during rescue-operation

The injured firefighter at the civil hospital in Bhayandar (west). | FPJ

Bhayandar: A 30-year-old firefighter attached to the fire brigade and emergency services department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) suffered a snake bite during a rescue operation in Murdha village in Bhayandar on Tuesday night.

The fire brigade received information that two snakes had strayed into a house near Gaondevi temple in Murdha village. The brigade immediately rushed to the spot. However, one of the firefighters identified as- Rahul Mhatre was bitten by a snake while he was attempting to capture it.

After administering necessary first-aid, he was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Bhayandar (west) where his condition is now stable.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for not transferring land rights to housing society

“The snake was a Russell's Viper, locally known as Ghonas which is a considered a highly venomous terrestrial snake. Fortunately, our firefighter was rushed to hospital in-time for anti-snake venom serum treatment due to which he managed to survive the fatal bite.” confirmed chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

Both the snakes were captured and will be handed over to the forest department, added Borade.