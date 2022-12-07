e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhayandar: Snake bites fireman during rescue-operation

Bhayandar: Snake bites fireman during rescue-operation

The incident occurred in a house near Gaondevi temple in Murdha village in Bhayandar on Tuesday night.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
The injured firefighter at the civil hospital in Bhayandar (west). | FPJ
Follow us on

Bhayandar: A 30-year-old firefighter attached to the fire brigade and emergency services department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) suffered a snake bite during a rescue operation in Murdha village in Bhayandar on Tuesday night.

The fire brigade received information that two snakes had strayed into a house near Gaondevi temple in Murdha village. The brigade immediately rushed to the spot. However, one of the firefighters identified as- Rahul Mhatre was bitten by a snake while he was attempting to capture it.

After administering necessary first-aid, he was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Bhayandar (west) where his condition is now stable.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for not transferring land rights to housing society
article-image

“The snake was a Russell's Viper, locally known as Ghonas which is a considered a highly venomous terrestrial snake. Fortunately, our firefighter was rushed to hospital in-time for anti-snake venom serum treatment due to which he managed to survive the fatal bite.” confirmed chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

Both the snakes were captured and will be handed over to the forest department, added Borade.      

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Real estate industry says RBI’s hike impact to be moderate and short term

Real estate industry says RBI’s hike impact to be moderate and short term

Mumbai updates: Fadnavis briefs Amit Shah on Maha-Karnataka boundary dispute

Mumbai updates: Fadnavis briefs Amit Shah on Maha-Karnataka boundary dispute

Mumbai: Dy CM Fadnavis briefs Amit Shah on Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute

Mumbai: Dy CM Fadnavis briefs Amit Shah on Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute

Bhayandar: Snake bites fireman during rescue-operation

Bhayandar: Snake bites fireman during rescue-operation

Thane: Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, 2 minors detained

Thane: Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, 2 minors detained