Bhayandar: Navghar police put the brakes on ‘test ride’ bike thief

Mumbai, May 22: The sleuths of the Navghar police in Bhayandar have arrested a youth on charges of stealing a high-end motorcycle by posing as a buyer and fleeing with the vehicle under the pretext of taking a test ride.

According to the police, the accused who identified himself as –Hardik Shah targeted people who posted advertisements to sell their bikes on the portal of a well-known online marketplace.

The complainant Jiten Solanki had posted an advertisement on the marketplace seeking buyers for his Bajaj Avenger Bike.

Responding to the advertisement, the accused expressed his willingness to purchase the bike.