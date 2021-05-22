Bhayandar: Navghar police put the brakes on ‘test ride’ bike thief

Mumbai, May 22: The sleuths of the Navghar police in Bhayandar have arrested a youth on charges of stealing a high-end motorcycle by posing as a buyer and fleeing with the vehicle under the pretext of taking a test ride.
According to the police, the accused who identified himself as –Hardik Shah targeted people who posted advertisements to sell their bikes on the portal of a well-known online marketplace.
The complainant Jiten Solanki had posted an advertisement on the marketplace seeking buyers for his Bajaj Avenger Bike.
Responding to the advertisement, the accused expressed his willingness to purchase the bike.
Subsequently both exchanged numbers and met to negotiate and finalize the deal. The prospective buyer sought a trial ride on his own, before closing the deal. However, under the pretext of taking the solo trial, he escaped with the bike leaving the unsuspecting owner who had to lodge a complaint with the Navghar police after a never ending wait. The crime detection unit of the Navghar police station under the supervision of DCP- Amit Kale (Zone I) and ACP- Dr Shashikant Bhosale, intensified vigilance and activated their core informer network in the twin-city.
Acting on a tip-off the police apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen bike from his possession.
An offence under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC has been registered against the accused who is under the scanner of investigations for his alleged involvement in other similar crimes reported from in and around the region.