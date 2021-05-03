Harshvardhan Rane sells his bike to buy oxygen concentrators for the needy amid COVID-19 crisis

Actor Harshvardhan Rane announced on social media that he will be selling his bike to buy a few oxygen concentrators that will be used to help those who are suffering from COVID-19.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country and a shortage of oxygen and medical facilities, several celebrities, who have the power to influence a large audience, are coming forward to help those in need.
Recently, Harshvardhan posted a series of pictures of his bike on his official Instagram account and wrote, "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid."
"Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad," he added.
He told Hindustan Times, "I’d just look at it, parked — like everything right now in my life looks like. I felt it could be used for something or someone. I feel horrible if something is kept next to me, and someone isn’t able to breathe. I was going through this for the past few weeks, and that made me think of letting this motorcycle become oxygen for somebody."
Harshvardhan, known for films such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan, was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and reportedly, he dubbed for Taish while he was in the ICU.
He will be seen next in a John Abraham production along with Angira Dhar.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)