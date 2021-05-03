Harshvardhan Rane sells his bike to buy oxygen concentrators for the needy amid COVID-19 crisis

Actor Harshvardhan Rane announced on social media that he will be selling his bike to buy a few oxygen concentrators that will be used to help those who are suffering from COVID-19.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country and a shortage of oxygen and medical facilities, several celebrities, who have the power to influence a large audience, are coming forward to help those in need.

Recently, Harshvardhan posted a series of pictures of his bike on his official Instagram account and wrote, "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid."



"Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad," he added.