Bhayandar: Narendra Mehta’s School Withdraws Controversial Paryushan Food Circular After Backlash

Seven Square Academy removed its food advisory after opposition from parents and political and social organisations | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhayandar, September 10, 2026: Seven Square Academy, a CBSE school run by a trust belonging to the family of BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, on Thursday withdrew a controversial circular asking students not to bring food containing onion, garlic, potato, beetroot and other such vegetables during the Jain Paryushan festival.

Circular Triggers Backlash

The circular, uploaded on the school’s online portal, had triggered strong opposition from parents, political parties and social organisations. The school had also stated that these food items would not be available in its canteen during the Paryushan period.

The controversy intensified on Thursday after MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav visited the school and warned of an agitation if the circular was not withdrawn within 24 hours. The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti also said it would initiate legal proceedings seeking cancellation of the school’s recognition.

Political Opposition Mounts

Several organisations and parents had opposed the move, questioning the decision to impose food restrictions on students during a religious festival. State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik had also criticised Mehta, calling the move hypocrisy. Sarnaik questioned whether similar restrictions were imposed at Mehta’s clubs and hotels and took a dig at the BJP over the observance of Hindu fasting days.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mira Bhayandar School's Paryushan Food Request Sparks Controversy

Following the backlash, the school removed the circular from its portal late on Thursday evening. The MNS and Marathi Ekikaran Samiti welcomed the decision.

Mehta, meanwhile, sought to clarify that the circular was only an appeal to students and was not meant to be mandatory.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/