Bhayandar-Naigaon Railway Bridge Stunt Video Goes Viral, Raises Security Concerns; Authenticity Under Verification | X

Bhayandar: A video allegedly showing some youths performing dangerous stunts while risking their lives on the railway bridge over the creek between Bhayandar and Naigaon has gone viral on social media. The video has once again raised serious questions over security arrangements in the highly sensitive railway area.

However, the authenticity of the viral video has not yet been officially confirmed. Those who reportedly created the video claim that it was generated using AI technology. Therefore, a technical investigation is necessary to determine whether the video is genuine or fabricated.

If the video is genuine, several questions arise: How did the youths manage to reach such a sensitive railway area? How were they able to gain access to the bridge? Were security guards or surveillance systems present at the location? And are such activities being monitored through CCTV cameras?

The railway route between Bhayandar and Naigaon is extremely important, and the railway bridge over the creek is not an area open to general public access. Any unauthorised entry into such a location could pose a serious threat not only to the individuals involved but also to the safety of railway operations.

Videos showing dangerous activities in railway premises have surfaced on social media in the past as well. Therefore, there are growing demands for the authenticity of the viral video to be verified and, if found genuine, for action to be taken against those involved. Authorities have also been urged to review the security arrangements around the railway bridge.

Meanwhile, various questions have previously been raised regarding railway and creek-related infrastructure in the Naigaon Bhayandar area. A proposal to construct a double-decker bridge over the Naigaon creek for metro and vehicular traffic has also received approval.

Now, all eyes are on the railway administration and security agencies to see what action they take regarding the viral video and whether its authenticity is officially verified.

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