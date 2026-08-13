Mira-Bhayandar: BJP Move To Remove Photos Of Shinde, Sarnaik Sparks Shiv Sena Setback Claims | AI Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: After the BJP came to power in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, the possibility of another round of political confrontation between the BJP and Shiv Sena has emerged.

During the administrative period, photographs of Chief Minister and then Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister Pratap Sarnaik were displayed on nameplates installed at various municipal buildings, public properties and reserved plots that had been developed. A proposal to remove these photographs has now been placed before the upcoming General Body meeting.

The General Body meeting is scheduled to be held on August 13, and with the BJP having a clear majority, the proposal is likely to be approved.

There was previously no practice of displaying photographs of ministers or elected representatives on nameplates at municipal buildings and public properties. However, during the administrative period, the names and photographs of Shinde and Sarnaik were displayed during the inauguration of various development projects.

The proposal reportedly alleges that these photographs were installed in violation of the applicable rules and protocol (Rajshishtachar). Therefore, a demand has been made to remove them respectfully.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway within the BJP to review several other decisions taken during the administrative period. These reportedly include handing the Thane-Ghodbunder Road back to the state government, cancelling sanctioned works, scrutinising various projects, and reconsidering decisions related to community halls.

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Against the backdrop of the ongoing local political differences between BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the issue has gained significance.

The August 13 General Body meeting is therefore expected to be important from a political perspective, as the decision on this proposal could further intensify the political conflict between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Mira-Bhayandar.

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