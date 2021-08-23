Bhayandar: MBVV cops rescue 3 minor girls from flesh trade racket

In a shocking incident, girls as young as 15 and 17 years old, who were allegedly forced into prostitution, were rescued in a raid by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Saturday.

Two pimps including a woman identified as-Pooja Pujari (22) and her accomplice-Roshan Ankush Sonawane (21)-both residents of Bhayandar were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Acting on a tip-off the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sampatrao Patil and API Tejashri Shinde from MBVV’s Bharosa Cell deputed a decoy customer to establish contact with the pimps.

After striking the deal, the decoy informed the police who laid a trap and apprehended both the pimps when they arrived near the municipal sports complex located in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) at around 1:20 pm.

Three minor girls and a young woman were rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. Investigations revealed that the rescued women were forced into prostitution activities by the accused. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:10 PM IST