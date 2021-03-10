Mira Bhayandar: Cops burst flesh trade racket, nab autorickshaw driver who doubled up as pimp

At a time when the twin-city has earned the tag of notoriety for having a maximum number of lodges, the Kashimira police stumbled upon a flesh trade racket in which an auto-rickshaw driver doubled up as a pimp to operate a flesh trade racket.
Acting on a tip-off that an auto-rickshaw driver was pushing women into prostitution by ferrying them to his potential clients, a police team under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare laid a trap and apprehended the auto-rickshaw driver identified as- Nagesh Gurumandula (32) and his accomplice- Shekhar Gawde (35), from the parking lot of a reputed hotel in Kashimira.
Two women were rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. While the rescued women were sent to a shelter home, the arrested duo have been booked under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).
It is suspected that the accused used social messaging platforms to communicate with other pimps and their potential clients. Police Sub Inspector- Jitendra Patil is conducting further investigations into the case.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)