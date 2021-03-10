Mira Bhayandar: Cops burst flesh trade racket, nab autorickshaw driver who doubled up as pimp

At a time when the twin-city has earned the tag of notoriety for having a maximum number of lodges, the Kashimira police stumbled upon a flesh trade racket in which an auto-rickshaw driver doubled up as a pimp to operate a flesh trade racket.

Acting on a tip-off that an auto-rickshaw driver was pushing women into prostitution by ferrying them to his potential clients, a police team under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare laid a trap and apprehended the auto-rickshaw driver identified as- Nagesh Gurumandula (32) and his accomplice- Shekhar Gawde (35), from the parking lot of a reputed hotel in Kashimira.