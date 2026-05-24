Bhayandar Marriage Deception Case: Woman Alleges Husband Hid Identity, Forced Religious Conversion |

Bhayandar: A serious case has come to light where a woman has accused her husband of concealing his real name and religion to enter into a love marriage, and subsequently subjecting her to years of physical and mental harassment to force her into converting. A case has been registered regarding the matter at the Navghar Police Station in Bhayandar. Following the complaint, the accused is reported to be absconding, and the police have launched a search to apprehend him.

The Deception Unfolded After Three Years

According to the available information, Pratima Malhar, a resident of the Goregaon area, entered into a love marriage about 16 years ago with a man who introduced himself as "Manoj." A few years after the marriage, the couple had a son. While everything seemed to be going well initially, the woman claimed in her complaint that she discovered her husband's real name was "Noor Alam" about three years into the marriage.

Pressure to Convert and Allegations of Abuse

The complaint states that after the husband's true identity was revealed, domestic disputes escalated. The accused allegedly pressured her repeatedly to change her religion. He is also accused of assaulting her, subjecting her to mental harassment, and threatening her whenever she resisted. The woman further claimed that due to continuous pressure and her family circumstances, she eventually converted and adopted the name "Nasrin Alam."

The woman stated that most of the identity cards and documents in the possession of the accused bore the name "Manoj." However, suspicion arose due to the name "Noor" appearing on his Voter ID card, which eventually exposed the entire deception.

Furthermore, the complaint mentions that the accused subjected her to mental harassment for years and recently distanced himself from his wife and family, telling her to "fend for herself." The accused is currently reported to be on the run, and it is learnt that the house they resided in Bhayandar was purchased on EMI.

Meanwhile, based on the woman's complaint, the Navghar Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused. The police are investigating the matter further.

The incident has sparked intense discussion in the locality, reigniting debates over concealing one's identity during marriage, forced conversions, and domestic abuse.

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