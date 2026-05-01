Bhayandar Land Row Escalates As BJP MLA Narendra Mehta & Vihang Group Trade Legal Notices Amid Rising Tensions |

Bhayandar: The conflict between BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and the Vihang Group—associated with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik—over a land dispute in Bhayandarpara, Mira-Bhayandar, has now escalated to a legal battle. Both parties have issued legal notices to each other, intensifying the political atmosphere and sparking resentment among citizens who feel local development issues are being ignored.

In their notice sent to Mehta, the Vihang Group asserted that the land in Bhayandarpara is in their legal possession and that they have the right to carry out projects according to approved plans. The group accused Mehta of making "false and defamatory" statements against the company on social media and in the press without any official verification.

In response, Narendra Mehta issued a legal notice directly to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Mehta highlighted a claim allegedly made by Sarnaik during a Metro project inauguration on April 7, where the Minister stated he owned 30% of the land in Mira-Bhayandar. Mehta called this claim misleading and legally baseless. Furthermore, Mehta clarified his own business standing, stating he is merely a shareholder in the Seven-Eleven Company and not its owner.

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The friction originated when several structures in front of a Vihang Group project were recently demolished. Terming the action illegal, Mehta accused the group of land grabbing and filed a formal complaint at the Kasarvadavali Police Station.

As the accusations fly back and forth, local residents have expressed growing frustration. Citizens are demanding that their elected representatives set aside personal and political feuds to focus on the pressing developmental needs of the Mira-Bhayandar area.

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