Bhayandar Ganesh Idol Controversy: Civic Body Faces Anger After Video Allegedly Shows Idols Dumped Into Creek From Artificial Pond | AI

Bhayandar: Anger has been expressed against the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation after a video surfaced allegedly showing Ganesh idols immersed in an artificial pond being taken out and dumped directly into the creek.

The civic body had created an artificial immersion pond near the Retibandar creek in Ghodbunder village for Ganesh idol immersion. However, a video showing idols being dumped directly into the creek has sparked concern among environmental activists and citizens.

According to the report, the idols were allegedly being thrown into the creek by contract sanitation workers. A citizen recorded the incident on a mobile phone on Friday afternoon, and the video was later circulated on social media.

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The report states that while POP idols are prohibited from being immersed in natural water bodies, the idols from the artificial pond were allegedly being dumped into the creek. It has also been alleged that excavation work was carried out in the CRZ area at the artificial pond site without the necessary permission.

A complaint has reportedly been filed with the police against the concerned municipal employees. Environmental activists and citizens have demanded strict action against those responsible.

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