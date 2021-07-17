Bhayandar: Fake movers and packers company dupes 31-year-old man; flee with belongings

A 31-year-old area manager working with a pharmaceutical company from Bhayandar fell prey to the evil designs of a fake packers and mover company.

The complainant who was recently transferred to Jaipur from Mumbai, was searching contact details of a transport agency on the portal of a reputed online marketplace and classified advertising company.

On June 21, the complainant received a call from a person who identified himself as the representative of a transport company seeking Rs 35,000 for the shifting of goods from Bhayandar to Jaipur. After negotiations, the amount was scaled down to Rs 20,000.

After confirmation, a group of men came to the complainant's house on July 5 and bundled the goods including refrigerator, washing machine, television set, domestic flour mill machine, wardrobe, clothes, utensils and even a motor-cycle into a delivery tempo.

While waiting for the tempo, the complainant received a call demanding Rs 15,000 more to release the goods. When the complainant refused to pay, the caller disconnected and did not deliver the goods.

After learning that he had been given a fake address of the transport company's office in Vikhroli, the complainant registered a case at the Navghar police station on Friday.

An offence under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered in this context. Further investigations were underway.