Bhayandar: Cops nab goldsmith who fled with employers gold ring worth Rs 5L

The crime detection team attached to the Navghar police station in Bhayandar have arrested a 42-year-old artisan who was on the run with a gold ring weighing 170 grams worth more than Rs. 5 lakh.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by Jantu Ghosh who runs gold ornaments designing unit at a shopping centre in Bhayandar (east).

In his statement to the police, Ghosh said that his employee identified as-Prabeer Samanta (42) had fled with a gold ring worth Rs. 5.10 lakh from his workplace on 15, April.

A police team led by API Yogesh Kale under the instructions of DCP (Zone I) and Senior Police Inspector Milind Desai swung into action and activated their core informer network in and around the region.

Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended Samanta from Grant Road in Mumbai as he was about to flee to his hometown in Howrah, West Bengal.

The police also recovered the stolen booty from his possession. An offence under section 381 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to police custody after he was produced before the court on Monday.

Further investigations were on.

ALSO READ Mumbai: CGST department arrests one in input tax credit fraud

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 04:48 PM IST