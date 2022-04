Mumbai: The Mumbai (south) Central Goods and Sales Tax (CGST) Commissionerate on Tuesday arrested a co-conspirator in the M/s New Laxmilal & Company fraud for availing Rs 110.06 crore of input tax credit with bogus invoices of Rs 62.9 crore without actual movement of goods. The proprietor of the firm was arrested in December, 2021, too.

ALSO READ Mumbai: 3 held by CGST in separate cases of availing fake ITC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:02 AM IST