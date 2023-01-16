Bhayandar civil hospital staff unpaid for 3 months

e-Paper Get App
Around 140 technical and non-technical employees who have been hired on a contractual basis at the government-run Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar, threatened to go on strike on Monday over non-payment of salaries for the past three months

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Representational image/ Pixabay
Mira-Bhayandar: Around 140 technical and non-technical employees who have been hired on a contractual basis at the government-run Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar, threatened to go on strike on Monday over non-payment of salaries for the past three months. However, following the intervention and assurances by civil surgeon Dr Zafar Tadvi and members attached to the hospital panel, the stop-work move was withdrawn.

“I have written to my higher ups including the deputy director and civil surgeon (Thane) to look into the issue and I'm hopeful that the pending payments of the contractual staff will be released at the earliest,” said Dr Tadvi.

After the state government authorities took over the reins of the hospital from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), 140 people including 83 technical and 57 non-technical employees were hired on a contract basis by the state health department. Moreover, 18 security guards have also been deprived of wages for the past four months.

