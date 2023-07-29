Bhayandar Building Collapse: Society's Committee Members Booked In Incident That Claimed 1 Life & Injured Another 4 |

Mira-Bhayandar: Five days after a 45-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a front portion of a building collapsed in Bhayandar, the Navghar police have registered an offence against the managing committee members of the society, occupancy certificate holder and owners of commercial establishment for causing death by negligence.

The front portion of two bars in the ground-plus-three-storeyed Nav-Kirti Estate located opposite the east side of Bhayandar railway station had collapsed at around 10:30am on July 20. While a cobbler Durga Avdesh Ram was buried alive under the debris, four others were injured.

Structure Was Declared As Dangerous By Civic Body

The more than three-decade-old building was recently declared as dangerous and unfit for human habitation by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

The civic administration claimed that the building had been evacuated, however some commercial establishments, mainly beer bars which occupied the ground and first floor had clandestinely continued with their businesses.

Case Of Death By Negligence Was Registered

Based on the complaint filed by Purushottam Durga Ram, the son of the deceased, police registered an offence under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (a) for causing death by negligence. However, none of the accused have been specifically named in the FIR.