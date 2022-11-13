e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhayandar: BJP opposes misuse of playground for film shoots

Bhayandar: BJP opposes misuse of playground for film shoots

The local unit of the BJP is up in arms against the brazen misuse of the lone facility available in the region for children and budding sportsmen.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhayandar: BJP opposes misuse of playground for film shoots | Unsplash
Follow us on

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has twisted the rules in order to mint money, by renting out itsplayground in Bhayandar (west) for private functions and film shootings in return for handsome returns. However, the local unit of the BJP is up in arms against the brazen misuse of the lone facility available in the region for children and budding sportsmen.

In his letter, district BJP chief- Advocate Ravi Vyas has asked the municipal commissioner to stop renting out the premises of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Municipal Stadium located on Uttan Road in Bhayandar for commercial exploitation. 

“The general body house has passed a resolution disallowing renting out the ground. But the commissioner in his capacity as administrator has overruled the decision taken by the elected representatives. By doing this he is not only disrespecting the general body but also taking away the right of the children and general public to use the facility for sports purposes. Where are our children supposed to play,” said Vyas who has hinted at launching an agitation against the civic administration if the unjustified order of renting out municipal properties is not rolled back immediately.

The MBMC spends lakhs of rupees every year towards maintaining the playground, but such type of commercial exploitation is causing damage to the grass field, said a young cricketer who comes here to practise on a daily basis.

Measuring 45 acres, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium is one of the three options offered by the MBMC to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for setting up a full-fledged training ground. The MCA which faces a shortage of grounds in the western suburbs to continue their cricketing activities had also assured to shoulder the responsibility of managing and maintaining the ground.

 “The general body house has passed a resolution disallowing renting out the ground. But the commissioner in his capacity as the administrator has overruled the decision taken by the elected representatives. By doing this he is not only disrespecting the general body but also taking away the right of the children and the general public to use the facility for sports purposes. Where are our children supposed to play.”

---BJP City Chief- Advocate Ravi Vyas.

Read Also
Mumbai Updates: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhayandar: BJP opposes misuse of playground for film shoots

Bhayandar: BJP opposes misuse of playground for film shoots

Over 300 policemen team up to rescue Thane lad from Gujarat who was kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom...

Over 300 policemen team up to rescue Thane lad from Gujarat who was kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom...

Mumbai: Aroma, ambience and the aha sip! India's first-ever Starbucks Reserve Store to complete a...

Mumbai: Aroma, ambience and the aha sip! India's first-ever Starbucks Reserve Store to complete a...

Mumbai updates: 19-year-old biker dies after he was thrown off the Bandra Reclamation U-bridge due...

Mumbai updates: 19-year-old biker dies after he was thrown off the Bandra Reclamation U-bridge due...

Journalism For Peace Award conferred upon Ravleen Kaur, Sushil Kumar Mohapatra and Neetu Singh

Journalism For Peace Award conferred upon Ravleen Kaur, Sushil Kumar Mohapatra and Neetu Singh