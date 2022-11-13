Bhayandar: BJP opposes misuse of playground for film shoots | Unsplash

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has twisted the rules in order to mint money, by renting out itsplayground in Bhayandar (west) for private functions and film shootings in return for handsome returns. However, the local unit of the BJP is up in arms against the brazen misuse of the lone facility available in the region for children and budding sportsmen.

In his letter, district BJP chief- Advocate Ravi Vyas has asked the municipal commissioner to stop renting out the premises of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Municipal Stadium located on Uttan Road in Bhayandar for commercial exploitation.

“The general body house has passed a resolution disallowing renting out the ground. But the commissioner in his capacity as administrator has overruled the decision taken by the elected representatives. By doing this he is not only disrespecting the general body but also taking away the right of the children and general public to use the facility for sports purposes. Where are our children supposed to play,” said Vyas who has hinted at launching an agitation against the civic administration if the unjustified order of renting out municipal properties is not rolled back immediately.

The MBMC spends lakhs of rupees every year towards maintaining the playground, but such type of commercial exploitation is causing damage to the grass field, said a young cricketer who comes here to practise on a daily basis.

Measuring 45 acres, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium is one of the three options offered by the MBMC to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for setting up a full-fledged training ground. The MCA which faces a shortage of grounds in the western suburbs to continue their cricketing activities had also assured to shoulder the responsibility of managing and maintaining the ground.

---BJP City Chief- Advocate Ravi Vyas.