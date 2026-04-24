Bhayandar Bar Raid: Secret Compartment Found To Hide Bar Girls; 13 Women Rescued, 12 Booked

Police uncover hidden room in Bhayandar bar, rescue 13 women during crackdown on illegal activities | Representative Image

Bhayandar, April 24: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Crime Branch Unit 1 raided an orchestra bar in Bhayandar and uncovered a sophisticated secret room used to hide bar girls from law enforcement. A total of 13 women were rescued during the operation.

Targeted raid based on intelligence

The Mira-Bhayandar area is known for a high density of bars, many of which have been under surveillance for allegedly hiding staff during police inspections. On Thursday night, acting on specific intelligence, the police targeted Anna Palace, an orchestra bar located near Navghar Phatak in Bhayandar (East).

Despite receiving frequent complaints that the bar stayed open late and staff engaged in "obscene acts", previous inspections often turned up empty-handed as the women would disappear before officers could enter.

Secret compartment uncovered

During this raid, however, the Crime Branch team conducted a meticulous search of the premises. On the first floor, they discovered a secret compartment built behind a bathroom wall. The design was so seamless that it was nearly impossible to detect from the outside.

Inside this cramped, windowless space, police found six women huddled together. Additionally, four women were found on the dance floor and three in the make-up room, bringing the total number of rescued women to 13.

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Case registered against bar staff

The police expressed shock at the structural ingenuity used to evade the law. Following the rescue, a case has been registered against 12 individuals, including the bar owner and the manager, waiters and other staff members.

The authorities have signalled that they will continue to monitor such establishments to curb illegal activities in the twin cities.

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