Bhayandar: 75 years on, Khopra village still lacking basic civic facilities

In the absence of roads, this village is disconnected from the rest of the city. | Photo: File

As India proudly celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – the platinum jubilee of independence amid patriotic fervour – people of Khopra village in Morwa near Bhayandar continue to struggle even for basic civic facilities. Proper approach roads and potable water supply are the lifelines of any village and town, but Khopra village has neither.

Home to around 60 families, the village with a population of nearly 250 people is just 4 to 5 km away from the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar.

In the absence of roads, this village is disconnected from the rest of the city. The situation worsens during monsoons, when the temporary pathway passing through fields and salt pan land gets inundated, leaving it battered and unusable.

During medical emergencies, villagers have no other option but to carry their patients for 2 km to reach the motorable road for an ambulance or public transport to reach hospitals in the main city area.

“We have been following up with the authorities who have claimed that due to private and salt land issues, they were waiting for a nod for change in demarcation from the state government. I hope they get clearance soon,” said Mahesh Chavhan.

Despite being deprived of basic facilities like water, roads, healthcare and education, the villagers are paying levied taxes. “I will personally look into the matter and ensure that the village gets a motorable approach road and other civic facilities at the earliest,” assured civic chief Dilip Dhole.

The general body had passed a resolution seeking a nod from the state's urban development department in 2018, but the plans are still awaiting clearance. While the road construction is stalled, other facilities are not even being considered. Notably, the village had remained in darkness for more than six decades and finally got power supply in 2014.