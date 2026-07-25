Bhatsa Dam Reaches 100% Capacity, Five Spillway Gates Opened After Jal Pujan In Thane District | File Photo

Thane: In a major boost to water security for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Bhatsa Dam Thane district's largest reservoir and a key source of drinking water for Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi has reached 100% live storage capacity following consistent monsoon rainfall. After a traditional Jal Pujan ceremony authorities opened five spillway gates, releasing water at a discharge rate of 3,064 cusecs.

Water Security Boost for MMR

The reservoir filling to capacity has significantly eased concerns over drinking water availability for Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi during the coming months. Bhatsa is one of the principal reservoirs supplying potable water to Mumbai and plays a crucial role in meeting the region's growing demand.

Following the reservoir reaching full capacity, officials carried out the customary Jal Pujan before opening five gates to regulate the rising water level. The controlled release of 3,064 cusecs has commenced into the downstream river channel.

Advisory for Downstream Residents

The district administration has issued an advisory urging residents living along the riverbanks to remain vigilant as the water level downstream is expected to rise. Citizens have been advised to avoid entering the river, venturing close to the flowing water, or engaging in any activities near the riverbed until further notice.

Read Also Cooper Hospital Patient Critical After Alleged Medication Error During Gynaecological Procedure In...

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and that all necessary precautionary measures are in place to ensure public safety. Local authorities have appealed to villagers and visitors to strictly follow safety advisories and cooperate with the administration during the controlled discharge operation.

The filling of the Bhatsa Dam marks a significant milestone in the monsoon season, ensuring a stable water supply for millions of residents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while underscoring the need for caution in low-lying areas downstream due to the ongoing water release.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/