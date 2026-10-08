Bhandup Worker’s Fatal Fall: Contractor Booked Over Alleged Safety Lapses At Construction Site

A 44-year-old electrician died after allegedly falling into a fire duct at an under-construction Bhandup building | File Photo

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Days after a 44-year-old electrician was found dead in a fire duct of an under-construction building in Bhandup (West), the Bhandup police have registered a case against the site contractor and other persons concerned for allegedly failing to provide adequate safety measures at the construction site.

The deceased, Pradeep Kumar, a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, had fallen from the 19th floor into a fire duct near the lift on the 11th floor of the under-construction Sky 27 building near Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on September 28.

Contractor Booked For Negligence

Based on a complaint filed by Kumar's wife, Sangeeta Devi, 37, the police have booked contractor Jaiprakash and others under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly causing death by negligence.

According to the complaint, Kumar had come to Mumbai on September 19 in search of work and had joined the construction site as an electrician. September 28 was reportedly his first day at the site. CCTV footage showed him entering the building at around 9.18 am, but he did not return home.

When his family tried contacting him, his mobile phone was switched off. The contractor allegedly told the family that Kumar had arrived at around 9.30 am but had left the site about 15 minutes later without informing anyone.

A search of the premises reportedly failed to locate him, following which the family approached the Bhandup police on September 30 and lodged a missing person complaint.

Worker Found In Fire Duct

During the investigation, police learnt that Kumar had been assigned work on the 19th floor. He had reportedly asked two co-workers about the location of the washroom and was told that one was available on the fourth floor. He then moved away from the work area and did not return.

At around 9.05 pm, Kumar was found in the fire duct near the lift on the 11th floor. He was rushed to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

The police had initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the BNSS and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

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Police Probe Safety Lapses

The subsequent complaint alleges that the construction site lacked essential safety arrangements, including safety equipment, protective nets and helmets. Police are now investigating whether the alleged lapses contributed to Kumar's fatal fall.

Further investigation is underway.

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