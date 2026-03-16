Bhandup Society Duped Of ₹95 Lakh? Case Filed Against Security Agency For Operating Without PSARA Licence

The Bhandup police have registered a case against the directors of a private security agency for allegedly providing security services without a valid licence under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA), 2005. | AI

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have registered a case against the directors of a private security agency for allegedly providing security services without a valid licence under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA), 2005.

Directors of Tip Top Security Booked

According to the FIR, the accused have been identified as Deepak Dattaram Vichare and Prakash Gangaram Bavaskar, directors of Tip Top Security Services, who allegedly supplied security guards to Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society in Bhandup (West) without obtaining the mandatory licence.

The complainant, Naveen Boja Shetty, 61, a resident of Babanrao Kulkarni Marg in Mulund (West), has been running Ratna Hotel at Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society since 1998 and has been a member of the society since it was registered in 2002.

Society Handed Security to Agency in 2020

As per the complaint, in 2020 the society entrusted Tip Top Security Services run by society member Deepak Vichare and his partner Prakash Bavaskar with the responsibility of managing the security arrangements on the premises. The agency had deployed eight security guards in the society, and the society had been making regular payments to the agency since then.

Between 2020 and 2024, the society allegedly spent Rs75,47,170 on the agency without obtaining approval from the general body. An additional Rs19,93,769 was reportedly spent for the year 2024–2025.

Member Raised Question on Licence

The FIR further states that during a Special General Body Meeting held on May 13, 2025, a proposal was placed to increase the payment to the agency by Rs7 lakh. At the meeting, society member Mahesh Shah asked whether Tip Top Security Services possessed a valid PSARA licence. Vichare allegedly claimed that the agency had the licence.

However, Shah subsequently sought verification of the licence and submitted an application on May 17, 2025, followed by a reminder on May 23. On May 27, the managing committee informed members that it had written to the agency seeking details of the licence. Later, on June 2, the society issued a circular cancelling the services of Tip Top Security Services.

Agency Allegedly Operated Without Licence

Following this, Shetty and other society members Shailesh Shah, Mahesh Shah and Alpesh Shah allegedly discovered that the agency had been operating without the required PSARA licence while supplying security guards to the society.

The members jointly filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Home Department on July 2, 2025, regarding the absence of the mandatory licence. Based on Shetty’s complaint, Bhandup police have registered a case under Sections 20(1) and 4 of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, and further investigation is underway.

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