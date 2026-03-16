Pilot Body Cries Contempt Of Court In FDTL Extension To Air India; Warns DGCA Of Fatigue Risks From Extended Duty Limits

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has issued a stern warning to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), claiming that recent temporary extensions to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for Air India are a "serious threat to flight safety." | File Pic

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has issued a stern warning to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), claiming that recent temporary extensions to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for Air India are a "serious threat to flight safety." The association has also flagged the move to be a contempt of court as the implementation of new FDTL rules was directed by Delhi High Court.

Extra 1 hr 45 Min Duty Allowed

The controversy centers on a March 13 Air India circular which reportedly permits an extension of Flight Time (FT) by 1hr 30min and Flight Duty Period (FDP) by 1hr 45min. These relaxations were granted to help the airline manage operational disruptions caused by recent geopolitical tensions and the resulting rerouting of international flights.

In a formal letter on Sunday, FIP President Capt. CS Randhawa called for the immediate withdrawal of dispensations that allow two-pilot crews to fly longer hours, arguing that the move ignores scientific fatigue management and could constitute a contempt of court.

No Fresh Study, Just Bypass

The FIP argued that these changes were made without any fresh scientific study. "Research indicates that pilot alertness and cognitive performance declines significantly when duty durations approach or exceed 13 hours," the FIP stated, noting that the existing 2024 regulations were based on rigorous scientific reports that are now being bypassed.

The pilots' association highlighted that the extensions apply to minimum crew complements without the augmentation (extra pilots) typically used for long-haul flights. It also added that the extended flights often force pilots to operate during the 2am to 6am window, when human alertness is at its biological lowest. While it highlighted that a specific safety issue restricts the Captain's seat from reclining preventing them from getting meaningful rest during the cruise phase, pilots are required to perform precision landings in congested airspace while at peak fatigue.

Surplus Pilots Available, Claims FIP

While Air India cites "operational efficiency" and airspace restrictions as the reason for the move, the FIP countered by claiming that both Air India and IndiGo currently have surplus pilots. The Federation argued that instead of stretching two-pilot crews to their breaking point, the airline should be utilising augmented crews with three or four-pilots.

The FIP's tone was notably sharp regarding the legal standing of these extensions. The letter suggests that deviating from the FDTL Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) could be viewed as a contempt of court, referring to previous judicial oversight regarding pilot rest rules.

The Federation sent copies of the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Minister of Civil Aviation, and the Secretary of Civil Aviation, urging an immediate review to ensure that "operational challenges are addressed without compromising safety margins."