Bhandup Police Summon Kalash Caterers Owner After 70-100 Guests Fall Ill At Nahur Wedding Function | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have issued a notice to Mulsingh Harisingh Rajpurohit, owner of Kalash Caterers, asking him to appear for questioning in connection with the suspected food poisoning incident at a wedding function held at the Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall in Nahur West. Meanwhile, most of the patients admitted to hospitals following the incident have been discharged.

Bride And Groom Among 70-100 Guests Who Reportedly Fell Ill

According to the police, the incident took place on November 1 during the wedding ceremony of Aarti Shirsath, 30, and Suraj Wankhede, 31, residents of Buldhana. Around 400 to 500 guests attended the function and had food served at the venue. However, nearly 70 to 100 guests, including the bride and groom, reportedly fell ill after consuming food served in the last batch.

The affected guests complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain, following which they were rushed to various hospitals in Mulund and Vikhroli for treatment.

Most Hospitalised Patients Discharged Following Treatment

As of Monday, 31 patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of these, five patients were reportedly still admitted to the M.T. Agarwal Municipal General Hospital in Mulund. Most of the other patients have since been discharged.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has collected food samples from the wedding function for laboratory testing. Police are awaiting the test results to establish whether contaminated food was responsible for the incident. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning is expected to become clear after the food analysis and medical reports are received, police said.

Kalash Caterers had been entrusted with catering arrangements for the wedding. A case has been registered at the Bhandup police station against Rajpurohit and other concerned persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged negligence in maintaining food quality, hygiene and compliance with food safety standards.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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