Bhandup Man Acquitted In Father's Murder Case After Spending Five Years In Jail | Representative Image

A sessions court on Friday acquitted a Bhandup man, who had spent five years in prison after being arrested for allegedly murdering his father, holding that the death was not homicidal and was caused by tuberculosis.

Arrested Following Father's Death

Sachin Gorivale was arrested on April 26, 2020, after his father, Krushna Gorivale, was found dead a day earlier.

According to the prosecution, Sachin and Krushna quarrelled over domestic issues around 11 am on April 25, 2020, during which Sachin allegedly assaulted him on the thighs and back with a stick.

Krushna later went away and slept.

Murder Case Registered After Injuries Found

Around 3 pm, Sachin's mother went to call Krushna for lunch, but he did not respond. She alerted neighbours and approached the police.

Krushna was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. A murder case was registered after injuries were found.

Sachin pleaded not guilty, and the trial began in November 2021.

Post-Mortem Findings Favoured Defence

During the proceedings, the doctor who conducted the post-mortem told the court that although Krushna had several injuries, they were not responsible for his death.

The doctor also said there was no fracture and admitted that Krushna had died because he was suffering from tuberculosis.

Sister Testifies About Family Dispute

Sachin's sister, Suchitra, testified that Krushna often quarrelled with the family over trivial issues.

She said Krushna had asked Sachin and his mother to leave the house and attacked them with a stick when they did not.

Sachin, she said, snatched the stick in self-defence and hit him four to five times on the legs.

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