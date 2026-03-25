Bhandup Fraud: Accused Vinay Patil Lures 12 Victims With Fake Govt Jobs, Crorepati Promises, Cheats Them Of ₹57.92 Lakh

A fraud case has surfaced in Bhandup, where the accused, Vinay Govind Patil, allegedly lured victims, including a teacher and her husband, with promises of turning them into millionaires and securing government jobs. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fraud case has surfaced in Bhandup, where the accused, Vinay Govind Patil, allegedly lured victims, including a teacher and her husband, with promises of turning them into millionaires and securing government jobs. As many as 12 people were reportedly cheated of Rs57.92 lakh.

FIR Details

According to the FIR, the accused, Vinay Patil, befriended complainant Supriya Sunil Kedari, 35, a teacher residing in Dombivli East, through a mutual acquaintance in 2016 when she lived in Bhandup. Gaining her trust as a brother, he allegedly lured the family with promises of jobs and financial prosperity.

In 2017, Patil took money from Kedari’s husband, Sunil, promising him a job in the BMC’s sanitation department. Later, in 2021, he claimed he could secure him a position in the National Crime Bureau and even handed over a joining letter dated February 25, 2023. However, the job never materialised.

Business Deception

The accused further claimed to have started a company, “S.S. Infra and Construction,” in June 2019 in Kedari’s name. He allegedly showed her distant project sites linked to reputed firms and promised to make her a crorepati through business deals. He also took Rs2.5 lakh from her for purchasing a car for an Ola-Uber business and claimed to have booked a CIDCO flat worth Rs30 lakh in her name without providing any documents.

In December 2020, Patil falsely claimed to be working as a vigilance officer in a central department. By February 2022, he began offering government jobs to Kedari’s friends and relatives at minimal cost. Trusting him, she introduced 10 individuals, from whom he collected Rs44.07 lakh, issuing fake appointment letters for positions in Railways, Nair Hospital, the State Legislature, ECL company, and even as a driver for a High Court officer. Investigations revealed that all appointment letters were forged.

Fabricated Bills

Additionally, Patil allegedly obtained Kedari’s signatures and company stamps on fabricated bills amounting to Rs5.37 crore between May 2021 and March 2023, claiming they were for machinery rentals. No payments were ever received, and the company’s bank account reportedly saw no transactions.

Despite repeated demands, Patil refused to return the money, prompting Kedari to file a complaint at the Bhandup police station. Police have registered a case of cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/