Tragedy At Tata Memorial Hospital Construction Site: Labourer Dies After Iron Rod Falls On Head In Parel

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday morning at under construction site that belong with the Tata Memorial Hospital premises in Parel, where a labourer died on the spot after an iron rod fell on his head. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday morning at under construction site that belong with the Tata Memorial Hospital premises in Parel, where a labourer died on the spot after an iron rod fell on his head.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Singh (40). According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 am when Singh was moving from the ground floor towards the upper levels of the building under construction. Dcp (Zone 4) Ragsudha Speaking to FPJ, an FIR have been registered in Bhoiwada Police Station under Sections 106 (1), 289 BNS against Site Engineer Shailesh Sahebrao Yadav (Ahluwalia Construction), Supervisor Uddeshwar Chandradev Mehta (Kushwaha Enterprises), Supervisor Vishwambarnath Buddhiram Pandey (Ahluwalia Construction) and

Pinku Satish Tarai (Worker). Further She told that, 10 Storay under construction building site is on 500 meter to 1 Km from Tata Memorial Hospital. But this under construction building is belonging with Tata Memorial Hospital.

How the Incident Occurred

At the incident time, a worker identified as Pinku Satish Tarai was working on the fifth floor when an iron rod allegedly slipped from his hand. The rod fell from a height and pierced Singh’s head, causing fatal injuries.

Following the incident, chaos broke out at the site. Co-workers rushed Singh to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Bhoiwada Police Station has registered a case of negligence against the contractor, safety officials, and other responsible persons involved in the construction work.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a lack of adequate safety measures at the site, which is believed to have led to the fatal accident. Police are conducting a detailed probe to ascertain lapses in safety compliance and fix responsibility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/